AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

BURL stock opened at $278.72 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

