Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after acquiring an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 529,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

