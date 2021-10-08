Alpine Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:REVEU) Quiet Period Set To End on October 11th

Alpine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:REVEU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 11th. Alpine Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Alpine Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Alpine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

