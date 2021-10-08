Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $382,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $2,064,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

AMZN traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $3,299.39. 76,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3,364.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

