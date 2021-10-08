Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $158.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $169.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ambarella by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.