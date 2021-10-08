American Airlines Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

