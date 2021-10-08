American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.52. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

