Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $210.17

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $210.17 and last traded at $210.91, with a volume of 24013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.86.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Get Amgen alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.