Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Purchased by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Amyris accounts for about 13.7% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Amyris worth $36,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 90.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth $23,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amyris by 1,724.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amyris by 332.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,248,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 959,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 11,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,715. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

