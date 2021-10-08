Ana Maria White Sells 169 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average is $196.84. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in F5 Networks by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

