Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Analog Devices worth $989,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.64 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.