Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,154,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,039,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,791. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.