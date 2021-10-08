Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.