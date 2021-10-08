Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

