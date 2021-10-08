Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $31.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $126.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 458,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

