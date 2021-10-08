Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.45. 54,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,214. Stratasys has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $56.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 709.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 595,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $30,269,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

