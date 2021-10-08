Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.87. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

