Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $41.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.38 million and the highest is $41.60 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $35.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $165.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $3,809,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth $449,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

