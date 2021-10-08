Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of CMCO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after buying an additional 207,606 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.