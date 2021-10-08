Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

