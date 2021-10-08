Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,462,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,783,586. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock worth $9,274,850 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

