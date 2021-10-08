Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPLG. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 232,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

