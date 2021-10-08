Analysts Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

DYN traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $730.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

