Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.67 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. 3,231,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.