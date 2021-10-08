Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.67 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. 3,231,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

