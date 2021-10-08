Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Price Target at C$39.72

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at C$985,210.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,862 shares of company stock worth $6,928,360.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.32. 53,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$14.95 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$462.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.