Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $24.60

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $715.85 million, a PE ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

