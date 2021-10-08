Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $24.60

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $715.85 million, a PE ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08.
In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
