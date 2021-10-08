Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NexImmune (NEXI)

NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/6/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

10/5/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/30/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/29/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/23/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/17/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/11/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/9/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/2/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

9/1/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

8/27/2021 – NexImmune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

8/25/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

8/13/2021 – NexImmune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NASDAQ:NEXI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,087. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Get NexImmune Inc alerts:

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $5,612,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $1,945,000. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.