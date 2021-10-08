Analyzing Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) & Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Holicity and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Despegar.com has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.19%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Holicity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holicity and Despegar.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.85 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -13.65

Holicity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

