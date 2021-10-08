Analyzing ironSource (NYSE:IS) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

ironSource (NYSE:IS) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ironSource and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 8 0 2.89 8X8 1 6 6 0 2.38

ironSource currently has a consensus price target of $11.76, suggesting a potential upside of 10.90%. 8X8 has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.65%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than ironSource.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ironSource and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 4.98 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -19.87

ironSource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Summary

ironSource beats 8X8 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

