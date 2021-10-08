Analyzing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 6 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.18%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.11%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.28 $517.96 million $4.96 8.96 Eagle Bulk Shipping $275.13 million 2.36 -$35.06 million ($3.40) -14.18

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 2.17% 8.12% 3.83%

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

