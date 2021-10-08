AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $755.78 million, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

