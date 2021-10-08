Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €53.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.56 ($75.95).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

