Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

