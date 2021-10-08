APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 431680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 1.2% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

