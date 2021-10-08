Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $991.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

