Apollo Currency Market Capitalization Achieves $61.16 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $61.16 million and $5.60 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00115601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.56 or 0.00480811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00037710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.