Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce $559.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.22 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $501.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,325,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,515,718 shares of company stock worth $149,293,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APO opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

