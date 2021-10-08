Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.99

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 18922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,325,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,515,718 shares of company stock worth $149,293,822. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 124,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

