Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $175.00 target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

AAPL opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 321,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77,115 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 70,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

