AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $18,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 133.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.08. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

