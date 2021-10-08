Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APYX opened at $13.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $477.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.90. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

