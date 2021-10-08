Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Stock Price Down 3%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 19,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Archer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

