ArdCoin Market Cap Reaches $12.50 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and approximately $84,415.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00224872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00103107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012203 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

