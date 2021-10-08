argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.07% of argenx worth $165,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in argenx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in argenx by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in argenx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

ARGX traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.21. 1,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,764. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $244.98 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.88 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

