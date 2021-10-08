Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 501 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00.

ANET opened at $364.12 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

