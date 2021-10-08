Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 0.2%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.29. Approximately 133,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 216,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.31 million and a PE ratio of -23.44.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.