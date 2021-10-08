Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,721 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Truist upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

