Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $577,970.23 and $2,551.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,432.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.16 or 0.06663578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.67 or 0.00333759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.60 or 0.01114410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00100101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.95 or 0.00516138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00343699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00330132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005134 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,962,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,917,505 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

