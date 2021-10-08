Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have underperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes continue to attract investors and are expected to aid its financials. As the economy stabilizes, the rising assets under management (AUM) balance will likely support the top line. Given the decent liquidity position, the company will likely be able to meet the debt obligations if the economic conditions worsen. However, escalating expenses due to technological and operational investments might keep the bottom line under pressure. Its unsustainable capital deployment activities and a volatile trend in net outflows over the past several years are also concerning.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on APAM. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $49.63 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

