Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 250,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.93 per share, for a total transaction of $24,982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.15. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 53.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asana by 90.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

