ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €800.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €800.00 ($941.18) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €686.33 ($807.45).

